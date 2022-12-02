Cameroon shocked Brazil – however they had been knocked out of the World Cup

Vincent Aboubakar scored the successful purpose in stoppage time and was then despatched off as Cameroon secured a memorable 1-0 victory over World Cup favorites Brazil on Friday, however nonetheless didn’t qualify for the final 16.

2022 FIFA World Cup © FMM Graphics studio Aboubakar, who got here into captain Rigobert Track’s aspect, linked with a cross from substitute Jerome Ngom Mbekele to interrupt the impasse within the 92nd minute at Stade Lusail in Doha.

He was booked for eradicating his shirt within the wild celebrations that adopted and, having already been warned, needed to go away his teammates to see out the remainder of the sport.

They did so to file a well-known victory, however Switzerland’s 3-2 win over Serbia on the similar time meant the Swiss progressed from Group G alongside already-qualified Brazil.

After successful their first two matches in Qatar, Brazil topped the group and superior to the spherical of 16 match in opposition to South Korea when a number of of their first-choice gamers who had been rested return for this match.

Coach Tite fielded a second-string staff and the outcome was Brazil’s first World Cup group stage defeat since 1998, once they misplaced to Norway.

Martinelli impressed Tite’s thoughts was within the knockout part right here as he made 9 modifications, together with giving the begin to 39-year-old Dani Alves, making him Brazil’s oldest ever worldwide.

The spine of Brazil’s second-string squad continues to characteristic Manchester Metropolis’s Ederson in purpose, Actual Madrid’s Eder Militao in central defence, Liverpool’s Fabinho in midfield and Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus backed up by Rodrygo.

Additionally they had the 21-year-old Gabriel Martinelli on the left and Arsenal had been the perfect.

He virtually scored the primary purpose within the 14th minute when he jumped unmarked however noticed his header deflected by Cameroon goalkeeper Davies Ibasi. Martinelli additionally threatened in first-half damage time by dribbling throughout the sting of the realm and chipping in behind Epsey.

It was a chunk of play harking back to Neymar, who remains to be recovering from the sprained ankle that compelled him off within the opening sport of a 2-0 win over Serbia, however right here he watched the motion from behind the Brazilian bench.

Brazil followers, holding up a banner studying “Get nicely quickly” for Pele, cheered loudly as Neymar appeared on the screens inside the massive stadium.

Needing a win, Cameroon virtually took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Brian Mbeumu parried a header from Ederson.

Brazil had gained all seven of their earlier encounters with their African opponents on the World Cup, together with wins over Cameroon in 1994 and once more in 2014, with Martinelli because the potential supply of the purpose.

He compelled Ebese to show one other strike curling into the highest nook early within the second half, and the Cameroon keeper – who continued instead of Andre Onana who went down for unspecified disciplinary causes – deflected Militao’s shot across the space. Moments later.

Keen to think about all his attacking choices, Tite despatched on the Flamengo duo of Everton Ribeiro and Pedro, but in addition noticed Alex Telles go off bruised within the second half.

Telles is the third Brazilian nationwide staff defender to be injured within the event, after Danilo and Alex Sandro.

At this charge, Elvis, a yr after his fortieth birthday, can have one other function to play in Qatar.

Extra importantly, Brazil are hoping for a Neymar return quickly, but it surely stays to be seen if he seems in opposition to South Korea on Monday.

Aboubacar grabbed a late winner as a goalless draw appeared the most certainly consequence, and Cameroon deserve nice credit score for selecting up 4 factors from such a tricky group even when they now go dwelling.

(AFP)