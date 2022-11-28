Cameroon tied with Serbia after a surprising comeback led by substitute Aboubakar

Cameroon saved their World Cup last-16 hopes alive on Monday, coming from two objectives down to attract in an exciting Group G conflict with Serbia 3-3.

World Cup calendar © FMM Graphics studio Rigobert Track Rigobert Track’s aspect appeared near lifeless and buried after objectives from Strahinja Pavlovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Serbia a 3-1 lead early within the second half.

However substitute Vincent Aboubakar and Eric-Maxime Choupo-Moting snatched the equalizer with two fast strikes on the hour mark, leaving Cameroon and Serbia a degree every, two behind group leaders Brazil and Switzerland.

Had they misplaced, Cameroon might have counted on the Swiss beating Brazil so they might not be eradicated with a recreation to spare, however as an alternative West Africa nonetheless have an opportunity of exiting the group stage for the primary time since 1990.

Cameroon has a tricky job forward of it, as it is going to play Brazil in its last match, which in accordance with stories will play with out first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana who was ignored of the matchday squad simply hours earlier than kick-off resulting from an unspecified disciplinary subject.

Media stories counsel Onana has been despatched dwelling from the World Cup after a falling out with Track, however the pre-match turmoil did not cease Cameroon from placing up a combative show towards a Serbia aspect that may have deserved a win on the stability sheet.

Mitrovic was nearly invisible in Serbia’s defeat to Brazil, however right here he was concerned from the beginning, and the Fulham ahead was unfortunate to offer Serbia the lead within the eleventh minute when he hit a shot off the submit from a slender angle after a chic trade of passes with Dusan Tadic.

Cameroon comeback However Mitrović had solely himself responsible for not opening the scoring after six minutes, firing a horrible first-time aim on aim, after shuffling via the Cameroon defence, the ball fell at his ft with solely Onana substitute Davies Ebese to beat him. .

Castelletto punished the Serbs for Mitrovic’s miss within the twenty ninth minute with the slightest of completion, after he volleyed into the again nook to satisfy Nicholas Nkoulou’s flick in a nook kick.

Then Pierre Conde missed a golden alternative to double Cameroon’s lead within the forty third minute when he first fired straight at goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic after which fired the rebound vast.

It was Cameroon’s flip to undo a set-piece because the half crept into first-half stoppage time when Pavlovic deftly headed dwelling Dusan Tadic.

The Serbs had been tails excessive and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic turned the sport on its head two minutes later with an excellent left-foot end after Andre Frank Zambo Anguesa fired the ball vast exterior his personal penalty space.

Mitrovic scored the final aim his highly effective show deserved seven minutes after half-time, tapping in an unopposed Andrija Zivkovic move on the finish of a high-quality transfer led by Milinkovic-Savic and Tadic.

The match ended, however Cameroon got here again to life out of nowhere due to Abou Bakr El Gharib’s aim.

The Al-Nassr ahead charged Castelletto’s move excessive and slotted an unbelievable aim over the Serbian keeper, beaming with pleasure after his aim was awarded after a VAR examine.

Abubakar’s pace induced all types of issues for Serbia, so he leveled with Choupo-Moting, sprinted in from the correct and arrange a easy end for the Bayern Munich striker sparking wild celebrations on the pitch and within the stands.

Neither aspect might discover a winner on the finish of the match and their bids for a knockout would go right down to the ultimate.

(AFP)