Cameroon’s Ngannou is holding back Frenchman Gane to retain the UFC heavyweight title

Cameroonian fighter Francis Ngannou, known as ‘The Predator’, took a decisive victory over Frenchman ‘Bon Gamin’ Ciryl Gane to retain his heavyweight title in UFC 270 on Saturday night.

In a surprising set of events, Ngannou, the UFC’s king of the quick knockout, saved his heavyweight championship with his grappling game after losing the first two rounds.

The Las Vegas-based fighter used takedowns and top-down control over the final three laps to make a unanimous decision at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and retain his belt.

The judges’ scores were 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 to mark the first final victory in Ngannou’s career.

Saturday’s match offered an exciting match-up, the two fighters had previously trained together in Paris – Ngannou was once a homeless immigrant in the French capital – before continuing their careers in the United States.

Gane, a kickboxer, used body kicks during the first two rounds to keep Ngannouf from being untracked. In the third, he used a huge slam to change the fight and followed it up with a judo throw later in the round.

In the fourth round, Ngannou used another takedown to stop Gane. In the fifth, Gane made a takedown, but Ngannouswitched position and used top control over the rest of the round to seal the fight.

Trilogy match

Tonight’s co-feature match was the rare case where a trilogy match was not the final match between a couple of fighters.

In a sensational match, Deiveson Figueiredo from Brazil won a razor-sharp deal with Tijuana’s Brandon Moreno to regain the UFC title in flyweight. The judges’ score was 48-47 across the board for a unanimous decision.

The match was a 25-minute whirlwind, Moreno (19-6-2) landed more often, but Figueiredo (21-2-1) landed harder shots and made more hits, including one in a frantic and close final round that may very well have spelled the difference on the control cards.

With the victory, the duo is now equal to 1-1-1. Their first match at UFC 256 ended with Figueiredo retaining the championship via majority draw. Moreno won the title via submission in the third round of UFC 263.

With the win in the third fight, Figueiredo became the first two-time UFC champion in flyweight with the win. He indicated after the fight that he was willing to give Moreno a return match on the fourth right to resolve things.

( Jowharwith Reuters)