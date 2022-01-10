Can Christiane Taubira fire up France’s dying left?

In a presidential campaign dominated by a revengeist and nativist far right, Christiane Taubira’s presumptive race for the Elysée Palace has more than a soup of poetic license, of silent anger at the dying left. It may also be the last chance for her dying camp to find a vote in an election that it seems doomed to lose.

A former justice minister and icon for the French left, Taubira took another step against a widely whispered presidential candidate on Sunday, saying she would submit to a citizen’s primary vote later this month, which she is expected to win. The move almost confirms her second presidential election, 20 years after she became the first black woman to seek France’s highest office.

The news of Taubira’s candidacy has sent ripples of tension among France’s increasingly desperate left-wing voters, of the kind that only Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the left-winger, can compete with. But it also adds another name to an already cluttered field of candidates vying for a declining pool of votes, prompting many analysts to question the very relevance of her belated Elysée election.

“If she somehow manages to reconcile the reformist left behind, then her candidacy could become a game changer,” said political analyst Thomas Guénolé, but quickly warned: “Without agreement, however, she will become another element of a Balkanized ( and hopeless) left. ”

The talk of the left’s chronic division is a sensitive issue for Taubira, a lone wolf who has long blamed the far-right’s shocking breakthrough in the first round of the 2002 presidential election. As a left-wing radical at the time, Taubira received only 2.3% of the vote. small number but enough to keep Socialist favorite Lionel Jospin out of re-election.

“She was made a scapegoat for Jospin’s defeat, unfairly so,” Guénolé said, noting that others on the left had mourned more votes from the socialist candidate.

Twenty years later, the once powerful Socialist Party has shrunk to a smaller player in France’s political landscape, leaving the left as a whole helpless and fragmented. Together, the seven left-wing candidates currently in the race for the Elysée Palace represent just over a quarter of voters, according to polls. Only one – the far-left Mélenchon – has so far touched on double-digit numbers, but even he is still far from the threshold of 17 to 20 percent considered necessary to reach the decisive second vote.

Both Mélenchon and Yannick Jadot, the green candidate, have repeatedly rejected the idea of ​​a citizen’s primary election, leaving only a motley group of struggling candidates – including the socialist Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo – among Taubira’s potential contenders. According to her supporters, Taubira, a prolific writer and passionate speaker whose words have been put into song, is the only one who has the potential to actually energize voters.

Rebel in the heart

Taubira, 69, is a trusted feminist and champion of minorities, best known for introducing a bill on same-sex marriage into French law in 2013, when she served as Minister of Justice in François Hollande’s Socialist government. She did so at the same time as she faced an angry backlash from the conservative and right-wing extremist opposition, and with only lukewarm support from her cabinet colleagues.

“Opening up marriage and adoption to same-sex couples is an act of freedom, equality and fraternity,” she told lawmakers in one of several heated debates in parliament, reflecting France’s Republican motto. The insults of the opposition, which she encountered with lyrical blossoms and quick closures, kept her calm and peaceful even when anti-gay marriage protesters performed racist slander against her.

“Taubira is a symbol of anti-racism by virtue of who she is, what she has achieved and the heinous, racist abuses she has suffered,” Guénolé said. “The struggle for same-sex marriage also made her an icon of equality.”

Taubira had already made its mark as a champion of progressives more than a decade earlier, enacting landmark legislation in 2001 that recognized slavery as a crime against humanity. It was a personal triumph for the then little-known Member of Parliament from faraway Guyana, a former French colony in South America, where prisoners from the metropolitan area of ​​France were deported until 1953, a year after her birth.

Christiane Taubira (left) campaigns in her native Cayenne, in French Guiana, ahead of the May 2007 parliamentary elections © Jérôme Vallette, AFP

One of 11 siblings, Taubira grew up in Guyana’s capital Cayenne by her single mother, a caregiver who died at the age of 49. When she said in a memoir from 2012, she was born as “[w]oman, black, poor, what fantastic capital! Every challenge to accept, the promise of a life of exhaustion. But life is more exciting than you think. ”

A rebellious, rebellious streak would ensue throughout her political career, beginning with a Guiana independent faction, along with her second husband Robert Delannon, who was imprisoned in the late 1970s for plotting to blow up an oil and gas plant. . Taubira soon abandoned the separatist cause and switched to more moderate politics, although she never lost her independent spirit.

“Sometimes resisting is staying, sometimes resisting is leaving,” she tweeted decades later, in January 2016, when she left the Justice Department in protest of controversial plans to deprive French-born dual citizens of their citizenship when convicted of terrorism. .

Before leaving, Taubira had advocated a divisive review of prison sentences and sought to introduce probation instead of imprisonment for petty crimes in an attempt to reduce overcrowding in French prisons. But her efforts were met with opposition from government colleagues and eventually became the mood of a nation deeply shaken by a series of jihadist terrorist attacks.

The battle for ideas

Like same-sex marriage, Taubira’s perceived softness as Justice Minister of France’s right wing gave an important line of attack. So did her stances on racism and the legacy of slavery, issues that some candidates in the upcoming presidential election are keen to brush under the rug. While France’s deal with its colonial past is still in its infancy, “conversion” has already gone too far for people like the far-right expert Eric Zemmour.

A proponent of the “Great Replacement” theory, according to which elites plan to replace white-collar French citizens with immigrants, Zemmour has dominated the early stages of the campaign in the fierce, aggressive and iconoclastic way of a Donald Trump – albeit with veneers of cultured sophistication usually expected of a French presidential candidate.

Some have suggested that Taubira’s main purpose is to lock horns with Zemmour in a battle of ideas, knowing full well that the Elysee Palace is already out of sight. In the words of Thomas Legrand, France Inter radio’s political editor-in-chief, Taubira’s bid would “offer an alternative narrative, one that is republican, fraternal, racially diverse and universal, as opposed to Eric Zemmour’s gloomy and depressing identity politics.”

A small figure, such as Zemmour, Taubira, is known for his high rhetoric and frequent literary quotations – especially from the anti-colonial poets of the Négritude movement, such as Aimé Césaire and her colleague Guianan Léon-Gontran Damas. She is as content to talk about black identity as she is to the fundamental, universal values ​​of the French Republic – a versatility that is a curse to the far right and to others from across the political spectrum.

After examining voters from the Seine-Saint-Denis immigrant-rich area northeast of Paris, France’s poorest department, sociologist Marie Peretti-Ndiaye said Taubira’s candidacy raised hopes of a less toxic divide on certain issues, such as Islam’s place in France. . Among those interviewed, the former justice minister appeared intelligent, cultured and knowledgeable, far from the cheap shots and petty controversies from the presidential campaign, she said. “At the same time, the respect and admiration for her fighting spirit was dampened by skepticism about the chances of a woman winning the presidency.”

In recent months, Taubira has consistently topped polls of left-wing voters’ preferred political leaders. But she also gets high marks in polls by politicians who are most rejected by the wider electorate.

If it were to gain momentum, Taubira’s candidacy would “immediately become a hateful obsession with the far right, whose worst nightmare she embodies,” Guénolé noted. Whether she can change the story of the campaign will depend on her ability to rally the reformist left behind, he warned, stressing the need to develop a political or economic platform about which little or nothing is known – and to meet at least two conditions.

“The first is to embody something powerful against the far right – and Taubira really does. The second is to be a challenger to the all-important presidential election,” he said. miserable opinion poll figures. And her candidacy will go the same way as others on the left. “