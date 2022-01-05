Can Mondher Kebaier finally lead Tunisia back to football glory?

After spending his entire career in Tunisian football, Mondher Kebaier faces a challenge like never before as he aims to give the Africa Cup of Nations glory to the national side – a team whose significant promise has so often not borne fruit.

Three years after reaching the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), the Eagles of Carthage – as Tunisia is nicknamed – hope to realize their significant potential by capturing the trophy they once took in 2004.

Last time, Tunisia advanced to the semi-finals before crashing into the hands of Senegal – who played much more impressive football before winning 1-0 in extra time. Much of the blame for their failure to reach the final was directed at French manager Alain Giresse and his frequent tinkering with tactics. Giresse quit her job after just eight months.

Kebaier replaced him in August 2019 – because the Tunisian Football Association was determined that a local manager would take the job. After coaching the biggest clubs in Tunisian football – CA Bizertin, ES Sahel, African Club and Espérance de Tunis – Kebaier was the natural candidate to take up the post.

“The association was looking for someone who understands how people think in Tunisian football, and Kebaier checked all the boxes, especially since he had managed local clubs and in fact Tunisia’s Olympic team,” Tunisian sports journalist Naima Sassi told FRANCE 24.

“Still, despite all that experience, Kebaier has only won one managerial title, with CA Bizertin in 2013,” Sassi noted.

As manager of the Eagles of Carthage, Kebaier commutes between the 4-3-3 formation he always used in club football and a 4-2-3-1 formation that emphasizes the attack even more.

The keys to this stylish tactical approach are FC Cologne’s midfielders Ellyes Skhiri, Youssef Msakni (a winger for Qatars Al Arabi) and Wahbi Khazri (an offensive midfielder and striker for French Saint-Étienne).

After all, the merit list that got them to the semifinals amounts to a respectable 16 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses in 24 matches. The Eagles of Carthage sailed through their CAN-22 qualifying group undefeated.

Despite an embarrassing 1-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea in November, Kebayer’s men will play in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers in March. Few savvy people expect that they will miss going to Qatar 2022 after joining Russia in 2018 (where they were eliminated in the group stage after all).

Still, Kebaier’s popularity in Tunisia does not match this solid track record. “It has to be said that fans have much higher expectations of local executives,” Sassi said. “Some people think the squad is too much for him to handle given the quality of the players he has to deal with.”

A common criticism of Kebaier is that he failed to take over Tunisia by defeating one of African football’s giants: They have amassed a draw against Cameroon and Nigeria during his time – while losing to Ivory Coast and Algeria. Kebaier will have to raise the standard if Tunisia want to go all the way – as they face a difficult test in their first match against Mali, an underrated team whose great strengths make them an outside challenger to take the trophy.

“Even if the Tunisian team’s goal is to reach the semi-finals, Tunisia’s fans want them to win the Africa Cup of Nations,” Sassi pointed out.

Kebaier will no doubt remember that his predecessor Alain Giresse left the job after Tunisia left CAN-2019 in the last four.

This article has been translated from the original into French.