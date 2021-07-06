Canada Names Inuit Lawyer Mary Simon As First Indigenous Governor General

Canada on Tuesday appointed Mary Simon as its first Indigenous Governor General – Queen Elizabeth II’s official representative in the Commonwealth – as the country comes to terms with its colonial history.

“Today, after 154 years, our country is taking a historic step,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference. “I can’t think of a better person to meet the moment.”

Simon, a former journalist and Inuit rights advocate, was previously president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Canada’s national Inuit organization.

ITK congratulates Mary Simon, Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General! Mary has served the Inuit and Canada in many prominent roles, including as president of ITK. We wish her the utmost success in her role at this critical time in our history. pic.twitter.com/MJ3Y3CLoCR

— ITK (@ITK_CanadaInuit) July 6, 2021

She also chaired the Inuit Circumpolar Conference, which represents the Inuit in all Arctic countries.

Her appointment as viceregal representative, responsible for granting royal assent or making laws passed by parliament and directing Canada’s military, comes at a difficult time in the country’s relations with First Nations.

The discovery of more than 1,000 unmarked graves in former Indigenous residential schools has sent Canada into convulsions and anger and grief among Indigenous communities.

Today Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau announces the landmark appointment of Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General, Mary Simon, a lifelong advocate for the rights and culture of the Inuit, and the rights of all Indigenous peoples, whose career is defined by leadership and service. . #cdnpoli #polcan pic.twitter.com/Sn7F14AsxW

— Cameron Ahmad (@CameronAhmad) July 6, 2021

Until the 1990s, some 150,000 Indian, Inuit and Metis youth were forcibly enrolled in 139 residential schools run by the Catholic Church on behalf of the government.

More than 4,000 students died of illness and neglect.

Others have reported physical and sexual abuse by principals and teachers who robbed them of their culture and language.

Simon replaces former astronaut Julie Payette who resigned in January over allegations of harassment and behavior described in a report as “shouting, yelling, aggressive behavior, demeaning comments and public humiliation”.

The Chief Justice of the Canadian Supreme Court had in the meantime taken over the largely ceremonial role.

(AFP)