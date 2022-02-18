Canadian police begin arresting leaders of “Freedom Caravan” protest in Ottawa

Canadian police on Thursday began arresting leaders of a truck-led protest that has throttled the capital’s streets for three weeks and prompted the government to demand rarely used emergency powers.

A video posted on the Twitter account of the so-called “Freedom Caravan” showed Tamara Lech, one of the organizers, in police custody on Thursday evening.

Another leader, Chris Barber, was also arrested in a video shared on the same account.

The caravan began with truck drivers protesting mandatory Covid vaccines to cross the US border, but its demands have grown to include an end to all pandemic restrictions and, for many, a broader anti-establishment agenda.

At its height, the movement also included a blockade of half a dozen border crossings between the United States and Canada—including the main road between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan.

Earlier on Thursday, Leech posted a tearful video in which she says she expects to be arrested.

She called on her supporters to flood the capital, saying that the truck drivers who are already there “will stay and fight for your freedom”.

“If you could come to Ottawa and stand with us, that would be great,” she said.

– FreedomConvoy2022 (rFreedomConvoy) February 18, 2022 But city police chief Steve Bell said access to downtown Ottawa would be restricted to prevent people from joining the demonstration, and warned of “imminent” action against those already in place.

“I’m appealing to anyone out there: Get in your truck… and leave our city streets,” Bell told reporters.

‘They have to stop’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was criticized this week for failing to act decisively, invoking the emergency law, which gives the government sweeping powers to deal with a major crisis.

It is only the second time that these powers have been invoked in peacetime.

Police deployed in force in the area around the Canadian Parliament, where hundreds of large excavators remained parked.

“We’re starting to tighten the perimeter of the protests,” Bell said.

“What I can say is that this weekend is going to look very different from the past three weekends.”

Trudeau defended his decision to invoke emergency law, saying the act was not used to call in the military, and denied restricting free speech.

He told the House of Commons that the goal was simply to “deal with the current threat and bring the situation fully under control”.

He said: “The illegal sieges and occupations are not peaceful protests… They must stop.”

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the situation in Ottawa was “precarious”.

Bell was given an ultimatum late Wednesday by Bell to leave or risk arrest and truck confiscation.

In a statement, he pledged to “restore the entirety of downtown core and every occupied space,” while warning that “some of the technologies we are legally able and willing to use are not what we are used to seeing in Ottawa.”

Truckers responded by sounding horns, waving Canadian flags at the tips of hockey sticks, and chanting “Freedom!”

‘Danger of serious violence’

Canada’s emergency powers have only been activated once before, in 1970 by Trudeau’s father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, to crush Quebec separatists who kidnapped two officials and set off bombs in Montreal.

On Wednesday, officials announced a peaceful, negotiated end to the latest border closures, which Mendicino said have cost the economy billions of dollars.

In documents submitted to the House of Commons, the government laid out the rationale for invoking the emergency law, saying the trucker’s convoy had created a critical and urgent situation that could not be dealt with under any other Canadian laws.

He pointed to the “risk of serious violence and the possibility of lone attackers carrying out terrorist attacks.”

In a letter to regional prime ministers, Trudeau denounced the protests as a “threat to our democracy”.

This week, police arrested dozens of protesters, including four people accused of plotting to kill police officers at a checkpoint between Coats, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana.

They also seized dozens of vehicles and a cache of weapons including rifles, pistols, protective vests and ammunition.

Authorities have also moved to freeze bank accounts and stifle crowdfunding and cryptocurrency transactions that support protesters.

(AFP)