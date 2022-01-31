Canadian truck drivers wreak havoc on the second day of anti-vaccine protests

A “Freedom Convoy” of trucks accompanied by thousands of protesters put Ottawa virtually at a standstill for another day on Sunday to protest Canada’s vaccine mandate, when other sympathetic truck drivers blocked a border road to the United States.

The chaos clogged the capital city center near parliament throughout the weekend, drawing criticism from officials, including the mayor of Ottawa.

“This afternoon, a large presence of police continues throughout the city center and the movement of protesters and trucks continues to be handled,” Ottawa police said in a statement.

“These high-risk situations were escalated and resolved without arrests,” authorities said, adding that “police resources are fully strained” to deal with the obstacle, which appeared to involve hundreds of trucks.

The loud protests threatened to disrupt operations on Monday, with authorities saying the town hall will remain closed, traffic will be disrupted and some other services will stop.

The protest originated last week in western Canada, where dozens of truck drivers organized a convoy to drive from Vancouver to the Canadian capital to demonstrate against Covid-related restrictions, especially a recent vaccination requirement for truck drivers crossing the long border between the US and Canada .

Several convoys began arriving in Ottawa on Friday and were joined by thousands of other anti-vaccination protesters.

In solidarity with the convergence of Ottawa, truck drivers on Sunday staged what police described as a “complete blockade” of Highway 4 in Canada’s western Alberta province along the U.S. border. The road is a major artery for commercial goods between nations.

“As of right now … the port remains technically open, but no one would be able to reach them except on foot,” Curtis Peters, a spokesman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta, told AFP, adding that about 100 trucks were blocked. the road.

In Ottawa, the desecration of a war memorial and the harassment of some city officials and NGOs provoked an angry response, and police said they had launched “several investigations.”

I get nauseous watching protesters dance on the grave of the unknown soldier and desecrate the National War Memorial. Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including freedom of speech, but not this. Those involved should hang their heads in shame.

– General / General Wayne Eyre (@CDS_Canada_CEMD) January 29, 2022 “Show some respect”

Barricades were installed on Sunday to block vehicles’ access to the area around the war memorial, after several illegally parked vehicles were towed away.

And an organization that advocates for the homeless, the Shepherds of Good Hope, said its workers had been “harassed” by protesters demanding meals during a particularly cold weekend.

It said they had briefly given free meals to some protesters in an attempt to ease tensions, but added: “This weekend’s events have caused significant strain on our business in an already difficult time.”

As protesters gathered, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family moved to an unknown location in Ottawa on Saturday, Canadian media reported.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is angry over what he called the “threatening” behavior of some of the protesters, especially against the media.

“Stop the bullying tactics and show some respect for other Canadians,” he said on Twitter.

Later, in an interview with the CBC, Watson said it was time for protesters to “move on” so that Ottawa can return to normal.

“Honestly, the (residents) feel like they are prisoners in their own home,” he said.

(AFP)