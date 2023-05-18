“Cannes consumed by ‘Indy’ frenzy as Harrison Ford takes his final whip crack.”

The Cannes Film Festival paid homage to Harrison Ford and the iconic character he plays in the Indiana Jones film franchise. The festival premiered the latest instalment, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which sees Dr Jones come out of retirement to help his goddaughter track down a treasure while Nazis try to obstruct them. To the delight of Indiana Jones fans, Harrison Ford appeared on the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet, wearing the character’s iconic fedora, leather jacket, safari shirt, and khaki trousers. Marco Vendramini, a 39-year-old lawyer and Indiana Jones fan from Padua, Italy arrived at the festival dressed as Dr Jones, hoping to catch a glimpse of his childhood hero. The film uses de-ageing technologies to shave several decades off Harrison Ford in flashback scenes set during World War II. The movie also features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Toby Jones. Steven Spielberg, who directed the first four Indiana Jones films, was not at the helm for this one, but did serve as executive producer, along with George Lucas. John Williams, who composed the scores for the previous films, returned to compose the soundtrack for “Dial of Destiny.” The film was shown as a special screening in a gala at the Grand Theatre Lumière and received a thundrous standing ovation from the audience. Harrison Ford was awarded a special Palme d’Or for his long and distinguished career in film.