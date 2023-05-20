WORLD NEWS

Cannes screening of body horror film featuring Malaysian tweens earning their ‘Tiger Stripes’

By hanad

The Cannes Film Festival saw the premiere of “Tiger Stripes”, the debut feature by Malaysian female director Amanda Nell Eu, which explores the body-horror genre to depict a young girl’s experiences of puberty. Against the backdrop of a Muslim school for girls in rural Malaysia, the protagonist experiences ostracisation and fears of her bodily changes. The movie showcases three first-time actresses discovered on social media and sends a powerful message, urging the lifting of taboos surrounding the female body and sexuality. The film’s director is thrilled to have her voice and that of Malaysian female directors represented on the international stage.

hanad 10428 posts
