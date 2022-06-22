WORLD NEWS Cape City’s Amazon website is inflicting schisms in society By hanad On Jun 22, 2022 Share Related Posts Saudi Crown Prince and Erdogan flip the web page on… Jun 22, 2022 Refugees recount the occasions of hell in detention… Jun 22, 2022 The Khoi group in South Africa is split over how greatest to guard their heritage on a Cape City website devoted to housing Amazon’s Africa headquarters. Libyan artisans work painstakingly across the clock to revive historical copies of the Qur’an. Share