Cape Verde lowers 10-man Ethiopia in Africa Cup of Nations surprise

Julio Tavares made the winner when Cape Verde started their Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) campaign with a surprising 1-0 victory on Sunday over Ethiopia, who played most of the match with 10 men.

The Saudi-based striker led Cape Verde in the first half stoppage time in Yaounde after Ethiopia had defender Yared Bayeh sent off with just 12 minutes left.

Cape Verde, whose three Cup of Nations appearances have come since 2013, won for only the second time in the tournament and are on the same points as hosts Cameroon at the top of Group A.

Ethiopia was seen as an outside venture to perform well at this year’s CAN, having enjoyed a major investment in its football infrastructure in recent years, encouraged by their ambitious manager Wubetu Abate.

But they faced an increasingly uphill battle after Bayeh’s yellow card was upgraded to red after a VAR review for his tackle by Tavares when the Cape Verde player ran through on goal.

Teklemariam Shanko produced a brilliant save to get the ball to safety after Ethiopia’s defender Mignot Debebe diverted a post towards his own goal.

Cape Verde got their extra man counted late in the first half when Garry Rodrigues hooked a post back towards goal where it was nodded in from close range by Tavares.

An inspired Shanko kept Ethiopia in the game with a series of stops, but they created a bit in the attack to bother Cape Verde and already look to go out early with matches against Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

( Jowharwith AFP)