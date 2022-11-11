Cartoons for Peace: After the midterm elections, the Republicans’ “pink wave” state of affairs dissipates

Though the end result of the battle for management of the US Congress stays unsure three days after the midterm elections, the Republicans’ imaginative and prescient of a “pink wave” that secures majorities in each chambers is fading. President Joe Biden’s Democratic Social gathering has thus far held regular in each the Home and Senate as outcomes proceed to roll in.

Regardless of, or maybe due to, Donald Trump’s shifting shadow over the November 8 midterm elections, Democrats have fared higher than anticipated in races throughout the nation. Outcomes are nonetheless unsure, but when the Republicans have a slight lead within the Home of Representatives, the Democrats can nonetheless maintain the Senate. In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was re-elected by a large margin, confirming his standing as a possible Republican candidate for the following presidential election in 2024.

>> Learn extra: The US midterm elections witness historic victories, and uncertainty in regards to the “pink wave” of the Republican Social gathering

A advantageous arts graduate from the College of Florida in 1986, the place he started publishing within the college’s newspaper, The Alligator, Corridor then labored for numerous publications round Jacksonville earlier than turning into the official cartoonist for the Baker County Press in McIlney, Florida.

Over the previous 11 years, Halhas has received 9 Florida Press Affiliation awards, three Newsmaker Awards, and a number of other advantageous arts awards. He has additionally acquired the distinguished Florida Press Membership Award for Excellence in Journalism thrice. He has printed two collections, “Code Crimson” (2003) and “Diversions” (2006). Corridor’s work is distributed by Artizans.

Cartoons for Peace is a global community of cartoonists dedicated to selling freedom of expression, human rights, and mutual respect amongst individuals of various cultures and beliefs by the universality of cartooning for journalism.