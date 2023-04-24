Ceasefire Agreed by Sudan’s Warring Parties Following Hundreds of Deaths, According to U.S.

Sudan’s warring factions have agreed to a three-day nationwide ceasefire following intense negotiations, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The conflict has led to 10 days of urban combat, resulting in hundreds of casualties and thousands of injuries. The fighting has also caused mass evacuation of foreigners. Previous attempts to stop the conflict have been unsuccessful. While the ceasefire comes into effect at midnight on 24 April, the UN’s Secretary-General has warned that Sudan is on “the edge of the abyss”. The fighting is between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and those of his ex-deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).