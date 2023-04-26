Ceasefire comes to an end as Sudan’s Bashir and his allies are released from jail amid intense fighting

On Wednesday, the Sudanese army and a paramilitary force engaged in battle on the outskirts of the capital, compromising an 11-day truce.

This conflict is a cause for concern for civilian groups who fear that it could bring back the influence of those loyal to deposed autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

The army confirmed Bashir’s transfer from Khartoum’s Kober prison to a military hospital, along with at least five of his former officials, before hostilities began on April 15th.

This, along with the release of thousands of inmates, has fueled fears that groups loyal to Bashir are seeking to use the conflict to regain power and influence.

The fighting has killed at least 459 people, wounded more than 4,000, destroyed hospitals, and limited food distribution in a nation where a third of its 46 million people rely on humanitarian aid.

Foreign powers have evacuated thousands of diplomats and private citizens in recent days.