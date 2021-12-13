Central African Republic rangers give wildlife a fighting chance

Since the 1960s, more than 80 percent of animal species have disappeared in the north of the Central African Republic. Elephants, giraffes and cats are victims of intensive poaching, facilitated by the porous borders with Chad and Sudan and the countless infiltrations of rebel groups. In this uncontrollable area, a US NGO signed a 25-year partnership with the government to protect the area from an environmental disaster; a challenge his 150 poorly armed men are struggling to meet. But in a decade, these guards have still managed to reclaim and control a quarter of the protected area, and some animals are gradually returning. Our correspondent Clement Di Roma reports.

A program prepared by Patrick Lovett and Olivia Bizot.