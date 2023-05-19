Central Nigeria witnesses fatal clash between herders and farmers, leaving over 100 people dead.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in intercommunal violence in central Nigeria, resulting in the destruction of hundreds of homes and the displacement of thousands of people, according to local officials. The clashes between farming communities and cattle herders in Plateau State are the most severe in years in a region plagued by ethnic, religious tensions and reprisal attacks. A Mangu district chairman confirmed that the death toll from the gun attacks has exceeded 100 after earlier reports indicating 85 fatalities. The Plateau State government has pledged to deploy more security forces on the ground to stem further violence, while the National Emergency Management Agency has revealed that over 3,000 people have been displaced and hundreds of homes destroyed. Five people have been arrested so far over the violence. Violence across Nigeria has been rising recently after a brief period of calm during February’s presidential and March’s state elections.