CEO: Air India Crash Investigation ‘Still Ongoing’

The inquiry into the Air India Dreamliner crash that occurred last month in Ahmedabad city is “far from over,” stated CEO Campbell Wilson in an internal memo. He emphasized that the airline remains open to additional inquiries and cautioned against drawing “premature conclusions.”

The memo, which was reviewed by Reuters, follows a preliminary report released on Saturday that indicated confusion in the cockpit moments before the Air India jetliner crashed, resulting in the deaths of 260 individuals last month. This occurred after the plane’s engine fuel cutoff switches were activated nearly simultaneously, cutting off fuel to the engines.

The Boeing Dreamliner, which was headed to London from Ahmedabad, rapidly lost thrust and began to descend shortly after takeoff, as revealed in the report detailing the world’s deadliest aviation disaster in a decade, published by Indian accident investigators.

The memo noted that the preliminary findings showed no mechanical or maintenance issues, confirming that all necessary maintenance had been performed.

According to the 15-page report, the investigation bureau stated that once the aircraft reached its maximum recorded speed, “the Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position with a time gap of 01 sec.”

“In the cockpit voice recording, one pilot is heard questioning the other about why the cutoff was activated. The other pilot replied that he had not done so,” the report detailed.

As a result, the aircraft rapidly began to lose height.

Following this, the switches reverted to the “RUN” position, and the engines seemed to gain power, but “one of the pilots declared ‘MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY’,” according to the report.

Air traffic controllers inquired about the issue, but then observed the plane crashing and called emergency services.

Last week, the specialist website The Air Current, citing multiple sources familiar with the investigation, reported that it had “narrowed its focus to the movement of the engine fuel switches,” while indicating that a comprehensive analysis will “take months – if not longer.”

It also mentioned that “the focus of the investigators could shift over that timeframe.”

The report from the Indian agency highlighted that the US Federal Aviation Administration had issued an information bulletin in 2018 regarding “the potential disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature.”

Even though this concern was not deemed an “unsafe condition” that would necessitate a more serious directive, Air India informed investigators that it did not perform the recommended inspections, as they were deemed “advisory and not mandatory.”

According to the report, Air India complied with all airworthiness directives and alert service bulletins related to the aircraft.

The investigations bureau stated that there were “no recommended actions for B787-8 and/or GE GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers,” indicating no technical issues concerning the engines (GE) or the aircraft (Boeing).

The bureau confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that further evidence and information have been “sought from the stakeholders.”

The UN’s International Civil Aviation Organisation mandates that states leading an investigation must submit a preliminary report within 30 days of an accident.

Investigators from the US and UK are participating in the probe.

The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers, including 169 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, as well as 12 crew members.

Numerous people on the ground were also injured.

One passenger, a British citizen, miraculously survived and was seen walking away from the crash wreckage; he has since been released from the hospital.

Initially, health officials in Gujarat reported that at least 279 people were killed, but forensic scientists later adjusted this number after identifying multiple scattered and severely burned remains.