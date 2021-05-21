Ceuta migration crisis: Spain accuses Morocco of ‘blackmail’

In tonight’s edition, Spain accuses Morocco of “blackmailing” for allowing a record 8,000 migrants to reach Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta. Ethiopia will also start a trial run at the beginning of the rainy season to generate power from the disputed Grand Renaissance Dam. The construction of the Nile Dam has created regional tensions as negotiations with Egypt and Sudan on the division of the river’s waters have not been reached. Finally, we’ll take you to Djibouti, where female money changers keep the economy running.