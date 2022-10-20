Chad declares a state of emergency as greater than one million individuals have been affected by floods

Chad’s President Mohamed Idriss Deby declared a state of emergency on Wednesday resulting from floods affecting a couple of million individuals within the central African nation.

Floods aren’t unusual throughout Chad’s wet season, which often runs from Could to October in its southern areas. However this yr the rains fell early and had been the heaviest in a long time.

“To any extent further, an emergency will likely be put in place to higher comprise and handle this pure catastrophe,” Deby mentioned in a televised handle to the nation.

He mentioned the floods affected 636 cities in 18 in a foreign country’s 23 provinces. Essentially the most affected are the southern counties of Mayo Kebbi Est, Logone Occidental, Tandjile, Moyen Chari and Mandoul.

Even within the capital, N’Djamena, lots of of individuals have fled their houses resulting from flooding prior to now few days.

Deby mentioned the federal government has put in place a response plan to supply shelter, meals and sanitation.

Chad has two essential rivers, the Chari and the Logone, which move by way of its southern provinces and empty into Lake Chad, within the border space with Niger, Nigeria and Cameroon.

This yr, the lake was recharged early from different tributaries, and the water degree in it grew to become increased than that of the 2 rivers, inflicting them to move as a substitute into surrounding cities and villages, mentioned Hamid Abker Soliman, a hydrologist with Chad’s Nationwide Meteorological Company.

“You’ll discover that each one the international locations that share Lake Chadari have additionally been flooded and this phenomenon will proceed till the tip of the yr,” he mentioned.

(Reuters)