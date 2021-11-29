Chad grants amnesty to hundreds of rebels and dissidents, responding to opposition demand

Chad’s army-led government decreed an amnesty for nearly 300 rebels and political dissidents on Monday, fulfilling a key demand from opposition groups invited to join a forum on the future of the troubled country.

The amnesty will be applied to 296 people convicted of crimes that include “crimes of opinion”, “terrorism” and “attack against the integrity of the State”, according to the ruling of the Council of Ministers received by AFP.

The rebel groups have said that amnesty is a precondition for joining a roundtable proposed by President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, 37, who took the reins after his father Idriss Deby Itno was assassinated in April fighting against the insurgents.

Upon taking office, the young Deby removed the government, dissolved parliament and repealed the constitution, promising to hold “free and transparent” elections within 18 months.

In August, he offered to start a dialogue that would include the rebel groups.

After contacts in the Qatari capital Doha and Paris, the rebels last month set preconditions.

These include “the release of prisoners of war, a general amnesty for all politico-military figures, and the return of rebel property seized by the government.”

The decree issued on Monday said that it was “essential to sweep away the transmitted vestiges of the dark periods of our time, granting a general amnesty to those who, for one reason or another, chose the path of exile and / or violence to express themselves.” their political differences “.

Volatile

A former French colony in the heart of north-central Africa, Chad has a long history of coups and fighting.

Older Deby, like his son, a career military officer, took power in 1990.

He ruled the country with an iron fist for 30 years, remaining in power after being repeatedly reelected in elections that opponents condemned as flawed or rigged.

Relying on air support from its ally France, it thwarted attempts by exiles crossing from Libya or Sudan to advance towards the capital, N’Djamena.

The amnesty applies to those in jail and to those who have been convicted but are not detained.

It affects 39 people convicted of violating the integrity of the State or crimes of opinion.

It also covers 257 members of armed groups who were imprisoned after an attempt by the rebel coalition, the Union of Resistance Forces (UFR) to overthrow Deby senior in 2019.

Government spokesman Abderaman Koulamallah said the decree included a list of the names of the people who benefit from the amnesty.

“The rebel leaders are not in it because they were already amnestied in 2018,” he said.

Rebel welcome

Kingabe Ogouzeimi de Tapol, spokesperson for a large rebel group called the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), whose forces were fighting Deby senior when the former president was assassinated in April, welcomed the announcement.

“If confirmed and confirmed in fact, this amnesty will be a great step towards, among other things, dialogue, reconciliation and peace, which all Chadians want,” he told AFP.

Timan Erdimi, the head of the UFR living in exile in Qatar, said that the amnesty is “part of our preconditions. This is a first step.”

However, he also pointed to the “release of Tom Erdimi”, his brother, who according to his relatives is detained in Egypt, as well as the “prisoners of war and the return of seized property.”

Kelma Manatouma, a Chadian political researcher at the University of Nanterre, near Paris, said the move was “an important step towards reconciliation and a political act to give legitimacy to (Deby junior) … which had been challenged due to the dynastic succession “.

“He will obtain a capital of goodwill, both at home and abroad, which will include a possible candidacy for the presidential elections,” predicted Manatouma.

Chad, whose army is considered the best in the Sahel, is a key country in France’s anti-jihadist campaign in the region.

The handover of power to the young Deby was quickly backed by Paris and also by the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU).

(AFP)