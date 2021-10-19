Chad has ‘a vision, a plan and a political will to fight cancer’

PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

According to the World Health Organization, access to healthcare in Chad is still in an embryonic stage. The country has limited data on cancer and no department dedicated to its care, which means that those diagnosed are often referred to hospitals abroad. But Jean-Bosco Ndihokubwayo, WHO representative in Chad, is optimistic about the country’s political will to fight cancer, as authorities plan to build a national treatment center.

She joined Jowharon International Breast Cancer Day and said the event is an opportunity to remind women that breast cancer can be self-diagnosed and that those who have access to mammograms should do so every two years.

