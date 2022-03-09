Champions League: Liverpool narrowly advances, Bayern takes a cruise

Liverpool starred in the Champions League quarter-final with a 2-1 aggregate win over Inter Milan after losing 1-0 to the Italian side, reduced to 10 players, at Anfield on Tuesday. Bayern Munich qualified for the quarter-finals, and crushed Salzburg 7-1.

After the first half in the Liverpool-Inter Milan match, Lautaro Martinez led with a superb drive into the top corner in the 62nd minute that put Inter ahead.

But once it looked like they could produce a surprise, the visitors found themselves frustrated after Alexis Sanchez was sent off for a second yellow card after colliding with Liverpool midfielder Fabinho.

It was a tough decision against Sanchez, who won the ball but caught the Brazilian following his lead, protesting on the bench at Inter vehemently.

The sack killed Inter’s momentum with Liverpool never looking in danger of conceding again.

Although the defeat ended Liverpool’s seven-match winning streak in the Champions League, they met their goal of reaching the quarter-finals for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “The art of football is losing the right matches. I still hate it, but if there is any game we can afford to lose, it could be tonight.”

“In the two games I think we deserved it. It’s only fair that we managed to face a difficult opponent.”

Fastest hat-trick in Champions League history, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored the first hat-trick in Champions League history with three goals in the 23rd minute to lead Germans Salzburg 7-1 on Tuesday to book a place in the quarter-finals with 8. -2 overall score.

The 33-year-old Polish striker scored three goals in an 11-minute period as he opened his account with nearly identical penalties in the 12th and 21st minutes before scoring in the second half two minutes later in his fifth hat-trick ever in the competition. .

The last 16 match was already over by half an hour when Serge Gnabry beat beleaguered Salzburg goalkeeper Philippe Cohn with a low shot to make it 4-0 ahead of Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane’s double in the second half. the win.

Bayern, unpredictable in the league this year, scored seven or more goals in a Champions League match for the seventh time, a record.

“This was an exclamation point,” Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said.

The goalkeeper also set a record with his 104th appearance in the competition, surpassing current club chief executive Oliver Kahn as Bayern’s goalkeeper in most matches in the Champions League.

(France 24 with Reuters)