Champions League Semi-Finals: AC Milan and Real Madrid Secure Progression

AC Milan is on the way to becoming a European power again after a turbulent period marked by Silvio Berlusconi’s ownership and financial problems. The seven-time continental champion reached the Champions League last four with a 1-1 draw at Napoli, thanks to a first-half goal from Olivier Giroud. Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan then saved a late penalty from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with Giroud also having a penalty kick saved before his goal. Victor Osimhen equalized in stoppage time. AC Milan’s semifinal opponent will be either city rival Inter Milan or Benfica.

Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 to eliminate them from the other half of the draw. Rodrygo scored two goals in the second half to stop a spirited Chelsea comeback. Madrid can continue its quest for more glory in a competition it has won a record 14 times, with either Manchester City or Bayern Munich to come in the next round. Chelsea’s miserable campaign is now destined to end without a trophy.