Charles III and Camilla receive congratulatory messages from global leaders on their coronation.

Congratulations poured in from leaders in the United States and Europe to Britain’s newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday, while China called for “cooperation” and “peace”.

US President Joe Biden, whose wife First Lady Jill Biden attended the lavish ceremony in London, hailed the “enduring friendship between the US and the UK”.

He tweeted that the countries’ relationship was “a source of strength for both our peoples” and that he was “proud” his wife could be there for the “historic occasion”.

Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples.

I am proud the First Lady is representing the United States for this historic occasion.

— President Biden (@POTUS) May 6, 2023

In an interview aired Friday, he said he would meet Charles, 74, in July to talk in particular about environmental issues.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the UK to work for “a stable and mutually beneficial… relationship” with his country after recent strains in their relations.

“China and Britain, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, should take a long-term and strategic view to jointly promote the historical trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation,” he said.

The head of the European Union’s executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, called the coronation “a testament to the enduring strength of the British monarchy”.

“A symbol of stability and continuity,” von der Leyen tweeted, alongside a picture of her at the pageant-filled ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

The Coronation is a testament to the enduring strength of the British monarchy. A symbol of stability and continuity.

My congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla. pic.twitter.com/rhLM9iAFrG

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 6, 2023

EU Council President Charles Michel said the members of the 27-nation bloc, which the UK voted to leave in 2016, “appreciate the king’s vast experience to promote understanding and respect” and “his tireless efforts to promote the sustainability of our planet”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also welcomed the newly crowned monarch’s interest in tackling climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who also attended the ceremony, sent his “congratulations” to Charles and Camilla, calling them “friends of France”.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sent her “best wishes to King Charles III, to Queen Camilla and the entire British people”.

The foreign ministry in Greece, where Charles’s father Prince Philip was born, tweeted to “warmly congratulate HM King Charles III, a proven friend of Greece, in his Coronation day”.

(AFP)