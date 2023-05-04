Charles III’s Coronation Aims to Capture Royal Magic Despite Being “Slimmed Down”

Charles III is set to become the king of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Realm nations, with his coronation taking place on Saturday in a ceremony filled with national and religious symbolism. While many of the rituals and artifacts used date back hundreds of years, significant changes have been made to make the ceremony more accessible and less extravagant while retaining some of the royal mystique. Westminster Abbey will be the venue for the coronation, which will involve King Charles III wearing the same robes as his grandfather, carrying a golden orb and sceptre from the 17th century, and sitting upon the Stone of Destiny. The ceremony will feature more inclusive elements, with women bishops and representatives from non-Christian faiths involved, and texts read in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, and Irish Gaelic. Despite attempts to make the ceremony more down-to-earth, concerns have been raised about its cost and the attempt to democratize it with the “Homage of the People”.