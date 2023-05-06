Chechen forces requested to take over Bakhmut positions, according to Wagner leader’s request to Moscow.

The chief of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner has requested Moscow’s permission to hand over his group’s positions in the city of Bakhmut to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Follow our live blog for updates on events related to the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). The page is no longer being updated, but for more coverage on the war in Ukraine, visit our website. Ukrainian officials have issued air raid alerts for most of eastern Ukraine, extending from Vynnitsya in the west to all eastern regions and south to Kherson region and Russian-annexed Crimea. The Ukrainian Security Services reported they could not confirm or deny involvement in a car bombing that injured a Russian writer or other attacks. The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine and Western countries of being responsible for the car bombing, which injured a Russian writer and killed his driver. President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated King Charles on his coronation and thanked him and the British people for their support in the war against Russia. Russian shelling killed six Ukrainian explosives experts engaged in demining operations in the southern Kherson region. Russian investigators have said Ukrainian agents are responsible for a car blast that injured a pro-Kremlin writer. Ukraine has hailed the return of 45 Azov battalion fighters captured during the battle for Mariupol, while Russia said three of its pilots had been released by Kyiv. Russia claimed its forces had downed a Ukrainian missile over the Crimean peninsula. The chief of Wagner has requested for his group’s positions in Bakhmut to be handed over to the Chechen combat units under the command of Ramzan Kadyrov. Ukraine has claimed to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defence systems. President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Swiss parliament.