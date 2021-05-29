Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 to win the Champions League

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz paid back part of his huge transfer fee when his first half goal sealed his side’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The German youth, Chelsea’s record announcement, held on to Mason Mount’s pass and dodged City goalkeeper Ederson before throwing the ball into an empty goal in the 42nd minute.

Premier League champions City were the favorites for the final, but had a desperately disappointing night in Porto in what was their first Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola’s side were never allowed to play their normal smooth play and were unable to respond when a disciplined Chelsea sealed a second Champions League triumph.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won the tactical battle against his City counterpart Guardiola and his side could have won by more had Timo Werner turned two gold-edged odds.

City worked looking for openings after the break and the cause of that was not helped when playmaker Kevin de Bruyne was injured after a head clash.

Chelsea survived seven minutes of injury time with Riyad Mahrez agonizingly close to City before the party for Chelsea’s traveling fans could begin.

(REUTERS)