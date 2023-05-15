Chief Wagner denies offering Russian troop locations to Ukraine, report dismissed.

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group on Monday rejected reports claiming that he offered information on Russian troop positions to Ukraine, dismissing them as “laughable” and possibly a smear campaign. Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has been increasingly critical of Moscow’s generals and the Russian defence ministry in recent days. Wagner fighters have played a leading role in the fight for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, and Prigozhin’s influence has grown as Moscow’s offensive progressed. The Washington Post published a story on Sunday, citing unverified US intelligence leaks, claiming that Prigozhin had contact with Ukrainian intelligence in January. The Post also reported that, according to the documents, Prigozhin had offered Kyiv information on Russian army positions in exchange for Ukrainian troops withdrawing from areas near Bakhmut. AFP is unable to verify the allegations. Prigozhin laughed off the report in an audio message posted on Telegram, saying that it was “nice” to hear and suggesting that the accusations could be the work of “people from Rublevka,” a rich Moscow suburb. Last week, Prigozhin accused the Russian defence ministry of refusing to deliver ammunition to his troops and claimed that Moscow’s conventional army had “fled” positions around Bakhmut.