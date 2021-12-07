Chilean Congress approves bill to legalize same-sex marriage

Chile’s Congress approved a long-awaited bill on Tuesday to legalize same-sex marriage, uniting only a handful of Catholic-majority countries in Latin America with similar laws.

The measure has the support of President Sebastián Piñera, who should enact it and will also allow married same-sex couples to adopt children.

The bill received the green light from the upper house of Congress, or senate, on Tuesday, and immediately received the final seal of approval from the lower house of deputies with 82 votes to 20.

There were two abstentions.

In Latin America, same-sex couples until now could only marry in Costa Rica, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina and in 14 of the 32 states of Mexico.

The country legalized same-sex civil unions in 2015 and has been eagerly awaiting legalization of same-sex marriage since then-President Michelle Bachelet sent a bill to Congress in 2017.

In a surprise move, his conservative successor Piñera announced in June that he would seek urgent approval of the bill, which has the backing of a majority of Chileans, in Congress.

The bill has been consistently opposed by the more conservative bloc on Chile’s ruling right, but has nonetheless garnered a majority of “yes” votes at every step of the process in an opposition-dominated Congress.

The issue deeply divides the two candidates heading for a presidential runoff on December 19.

Gabriel Boric, 35, who represents a left-wing alliance that includes the Communist Party, supported the bill and voted “yes” in his capacity as legislator.

But 55-year-old far-right candidate José Antonio Kast, who won 28 percent of the vote in the first round compared to Boric’s 26 percent, campaigned against it.

