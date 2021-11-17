Chilean Senate votes against indicting Piñera for Pandora document disclosures

Chile’s Senate on Tuesday refused to impeach President Sebastián Piñera for a trade agreement revealed in the Pandora Papers leaks, refusing to accept the lower house of Congress in opening proceedings against him.

The vote was 24 in favor of the accusation, 18 against and one abstention. Those who voted to impeach the billionaire president of corruption needed at least 29 votes to pass the measure.

“The defense has forcefully refuted each of the facts that are presented as causes of this impeachment,” said Senator Francisco Chahuan, of Piñera’s center-right National Renovation party.

This means that the case is closed, without punishment for Piñera for the controversial sale of a mining company in 2010 when he was serving the first of two non-consecutive terms.

If charged, Piñera could have risked up to five years in jail.

Applause was heard from the presidential headquarters of the Palacio de La Moneda after it became mathematically clear that lawmakers had summoned enough support for the president to avoid impeachment, despite the fact that a dozen senators had yet to add their own votes. .

Pandora Papers

The Pandora Papers highlighted overseas transactions involving leading political figures from around the world.

They linked Piñera to the sale of a mining company called Dominga, through a company owned by his children, to businessman Carlos Delano, a close friend of the president, for $ 152 million.

The newspapers said that a large part of the operation took place in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven.

Chile’s opposition has said that Piñera benefited himself and his family from the sale through information he had while in office.

He says that Piñera’s participation raised the sale price.

The Chamber of Deputies voted last week to open an impeachment process.

“Acting as president, he benefited (himself) and his family directly, with information that he had in the exercise of his office,” opposition legislator Jaime Naranjo said at the time.

The call to impeach Piñera – who is in the final stretch of a second term that began in March 2018 – was presented in early October by members of the opposition, who took 15 hours last week to read the charges against the mandatary. , ostensibly to allow a legislator to complete a quarantine period and still be able to vote.

Piñera, one of the richest men in Chile, has denied wrongdoing and said he was acquitted in a 2017 investigation into the transaction.

When the new investigation was opened last month, Piñera said he had “full confidence that the courts, as they have already done, will confirm that there were no irregularities and also my total innocence.”

It is the second impeachment case brought against Piñera, following a failed attempt to remove him from office in 2019 due to a sometimes brutal crackdown on protesters angered by the huge gap between rich and poor in Chile.

Chileans are expected to go to the polls on November 21 to elect Piñera’s successor and a new congress before the president’s term ends in March.

