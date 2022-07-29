China accuses the USA of double requirements on relations with Taiwan and Ukraine

China accused the USA of double requirements on the United Nations on Friday for defying Beijing’s sovereignty over Taiwan whereas emphasizing the sovereignty precept of Ukraine after Russian forces invaded.

A day after Chinese language chief Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden in a telephone name to not play with hearth over Taiwan, Deputy UN Ambassador Geng Shuang strengthened the message throughout a gathering on Ukraine on the 15-nation UN Safety Council.

Geng mentioned, in a transparent reference to the USA with out naming him.

Russia describes its February 24 invasion of neighboring Ukraine as a “particular navy operation” to root out harmful nationalists, however Kyiv and the West say it’s an unjustified conflict of aggression.

Geng mentioned China’s dedication to defend its nationwide sovereignty and territorial integrity shouldn’t be underestimated. “I hope the nation involved sees this clearly and isn’t enjoying with hearth.”

Beijing is worried a few attainable go to to the island of Taiwan, which is being claimed by China by US Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Such a go to can be a dramatic, if not unprecedented, show of US help for Taiwan.

A spokesman for the US mission to the United Nations dismissed China’s remark as an “try and divert consideration and shift blame away from actuality: Russia’s aggression in opposition to Ukraine is unacceptable below any circumstances.”

“China’s failure to spotlight Russia’s position because the clear aggressor in its battle with Ukraine raises questions on its dedication to the rules of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the spokeswoman mentioned.

Geng informed the council that China has all the time maintained that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all international locations must be revered and bonafide safety considerations taken critically.

A spokeswoman for the US mission to the United Nations mentioned China’s “deceptive” argument that Russia has “authentic” safety considerations seems to justify bigger powers’ aggression in opposition to smaller powers moderately than a honest dedication to the peaceable decision of disputes.

Addressing the council earlier than Ging’s speech, the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield, mentioned Russia had “successfully set the UN Constitution on hearth”.

The constitution states that the world group of 193 members relies on the precept of sovereign equality of all members they usually should settle worldwide disputes by peaceable means.

“There must be little question, as we warned earlier this 12 months, that Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine as a geopolitical entity and take away it from the map completely,” mentioned Thomas Greenfield.

Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky has accused Western international locations of waging a proxy conflict in opposition to Russia by supplying weapons to Ukrainian authorities forces.

“Your complete means of de-Nazification and disarmament of Ukraine will likely be carried out,” Polyansky mentioned, utilizing Moscow’s official language to explain the invasion. “There must be no menace from this state to Donbas (the border area of Ukraine), to Russia, or to the liberated Ukrainian lands.”

(Reuters)