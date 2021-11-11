China and the US Announce Plan to Work Together to Reduce Emissions at Climate Summit

China and the United States vowed on Wednesday to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, separately announcing a surprise pact on global warming, which is already causing disasters around the world.

The joint statement came as the COP26 summit in Glasgow entered its critical final days, with negotiators scrambling to find ways to limit global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

“This document contains strong statements about the alarming science, the emissions gap and the urgent need to accelerate action to close that gap,” US Special Envoy John Kerry told reporters.

“It commits to a number of important actions now in this decade when necessary.”

The plan is light on concrete goals but heavy on political symbolism at a conference that began with the United States and China, the world’s two largest broadcasters, apparently at odds.

Last week, US President Joe Biden criticized China’s President Xi Jinping’s decision not to attend the Glasgow summit, accusing China of leaving.

China responded, but relations appear to have thawed ahead of the long-awaited bilateral talks next week, and Kerry and Xie said they were bridging differences to work together on climate.

“Both sides recognize that there is a gap between the current effort and the goals of the Paris Agreement, so we will jointly strengthen climate action,” said Beijing’s longtime climate envoy Xie Zhenhua.

‘Seriousness and urgency’

A document outlining the deal includes a focus on reducing methane emissions, which Kerry described as “the fastest and most effective way to limit warming.”

It also says the two sides will meet regularly to “address the climate crisis.”

The document emphasizes the need to boost emissions efforts in the short term, with scientists warning that reducing emissions by 2030 is crucial to stopping catastrophic warming.

The statement said both countries “recognize the severity and urgency of the climate crisis,” especially during the “critical decade of the 2020s.”

China and the US are the world’s two largest emitters, together accounting for nearly 40 percent of all carbon pollution.

The United States has said it plans to be carbon neutral by 2050, while China announced that it has set a target of net zero by 2060.

The 2015 Paris climate agreement commits nations to work to limit global temperature increases to between 1.5 ° C and 2 ° C.

The United Nations said that the combined carbon reduction plans of all countries would still see the hot Earth at 2.7 ° C by 2100.

UN chief Antonio Guterres welcomed the pact between the United States and China.

“Addressing the climate crisis requires international collaboration and solidarity, and this is an important step in the right direction,” he said on Twitter.

‘Without excuses’

Negotiators are in Glasgow to figure out how to keep the Paris Agreement grade limits in play as countries around the world are hit by increasingly fierce floods, droughts and storms made worse by rising sea levels.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said countries “have no excuse” for failure.

Draft “decisions” were released on Wednesday, the first real indication of where nations are in 10 days of deeply technical discussions.

The text, which will surely change during ministerial debates, called on nations to “review and strengthen” their decarbonization plans for next year, rather than 2025 as previously agreed.

The Paris agreement contains a “ratchet” mechanism that requires countries to update emission plans every five years.

But several large issuers missed the 2020 deadline to submit new plans, known as nationally determined contributions. Others delivered plans that were no more ambitious, or even less, than their initial plans.

Vulnerable nations say the next deadline, in 2025, is too far away to achieve essential emissions cuts in the short term.

In what observers called a “significant first mention” of the fuels that drive global warming, the draft summit called on countries to “accelerate the phase-out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies.”

Last week, more than 100 countries, but not China, signed a pledge to cut methane emissions by at least 30 percent by 2030.

“The statement by the United States and China shows that the two countries can cooperate to address the climate crisis,” said Laurence Tubiana, executive director of the European Climate Foundation and, as France’s chief climate negotiator at the time, one of the main architects of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

“Now they must cooperate to ensure an ambitious outcome for COP26,” he added. “That means heading to 1.5 degrees and providing the necessary life support to the most vulnerable.”

