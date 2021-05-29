China censors Lady Gaga, LGBT references from ‘Friends’ reunion episode

Chinese fans of the hit sitcom “Friends” were outraged after the censorship dropped guest stars Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Korean boy band BTS from the highly anticipated reunion episode.

When the one-off special of the beloved 1990s sitcom was streamed on three Chinese video platforms, the cameos of the celebrities who had all taken on the wrath of the ruling Communist Party were removed from all versions.

Lady Gaga was banned from touring China in 2016 after meeting with exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, who has been labeled a separatist by Beijing.

Bieber has been banned since 2014 when he posted a photo of himself in Tokyo’s controversial Yasukuni Shrine honoring Japan’s war dead, including convicted World War II war criminals.

Boyband BTS angered the party last year when they omitted any reference to Chinese fighters who died during the Korean War when talking about the region’s “history of pain”.

Chinese fans were also quick to point out that local versions of “Friends: The Reunion” removed all LGBTQ references from the special, which was several minutes shorter than the 104-minute show released worldwide on HBO Max on Thursday.

The Chinese streaming services iQiyi, Youku and Tencent Video did not answer AFP questions about what triggered the censorship.

The sitcom about six white New Yorkers has a huge following among Chinese millennials and is even recommended in schools as a way to learn English.

The show’s popularity has also spawned Central Perk cafes in several Chinese cities, styled after the hangout regularly featured on the show.

‘Mutilated’

Angry fans used social media to vent their frustration with the censorship.

“I waited for weeks to watch the Friends reunion, but found that the version streamed in China was completely garbled,” wrote one user.

“Why can’t the censors just let us enjoy a sitcom?” asked another.

Winning the wrath of the Chinese authorities has become costly for entertainers after China became the box office of the world last year, surpassing the United States.

Earlier this week, American wrestler and actor John Cena apologized after stirring a hornet’s nest by referring to Taiwan as a country while promoting his latest movie “Fast and Furious 9”. Beijing regards the Democratic Island as a renegade province.

(AFP)