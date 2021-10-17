China criticizes US and Canada for sending warships across the Taiwan Strait

On Sunday, the Chinese military condemned the United States and Canada for sending a warship across the Taiwan Strait last week, saying they were threatening peace and stability in the region.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, and has mounted repeated air force missions to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) over the past year, sparking anger in Taipei.

China sent about 150 planes to the area over a four-day period starting Oct. 1 in a further increase in tension between Beijing and Taipei that has raised international concern.

The US military said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey sailed through the narrow waterway that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbor China along with the Canadian frigate HMCS Winnipeg on Thursday and Friday.

“The transit of Dewey and Winnipeg through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he added.

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army said its forces monitored the ships and “stood guard” during their passage.

‘Provocations’

“The United States and Canada conspired to provoke and provoke problems … seriously compromising the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

“Taiwan is part of the Chinese territory. The theater forces always maintain a high level of alert and resolutely counter all threats and provocations.”

US Navy ships have been passing through the strait about once a month, much to the anger of Beijing, which has accused Washington of stoking regional tensions. America’s allies occasionally send ships across the strait as well, including Britain last month.

While tensions in the Taiwan Strait have increased, there have been no shots fired and Chinese planes have not entered Taiwanese airspace, concentrating their activity in the southwestern part of the ADIZ.

While it includes Taiwan’s territorial airspace, the ADIZ encompasses a broader area that Taiwan monitors and patrols and acts to give it more time to respond to any threats.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that three Chinese jets, two J-16 fighters and one anti-submarine plane, flew back into the ADIZ.

(Reuters)