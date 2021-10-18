China denies testing ‘hypersonic missile’ amid growing concerns

China said on Monday that the launch of a new spacecraft in August was simply a test to see if the vehicle could be reused, denying a Financial Times report that they had tested a rocket carrying a hypersonic missile, as the United States expressed its concern about the hypersonic missile. technology and its possible military applications by China and Russia.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday that the August launch involved a spacecraft rather than a missile and was of great importance in reducing the cost of using the spacecraft and could provide a way convenient and affordable round trip for the peaceful use of mankind. from space”.

The official Chinese comments came after the Financial Times reported on Saturday that China had launched in August a rocket carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle that flew through space, circling the globe before descending towards its target, which it missed. for about two dozen miles.

Hypersonic missiles travel at more than five times the speed of sound in the upper atmosphere, or around 6,200 km per hour (3,850 mph). It is slower than an ICBM, but the shape of a hypersonic glide vehicle allows it to maneuver towards a target or away from defenses.

Combining a glide vehicle with a missile that can partially launch it into orbit, a so-called fractional orbital bombardment system (FOBS), could strip adversaries of reaction time and traditional defense mechanisms.

China’s space program is run by its military and is closely tied to its agenda of building hypersonic missiles and other technologies that could upset the balance of power with the United States. Zhao’s comments about the August test came days after China launched a second three-person crew to staff its space station on a six-month mission.

“China will work together with other countries in the world for the peaceful use of space and the benefit of humanity,” Zhao said.

‘We don’t know how we can defend ourselves against that type of technology’

The United States expressed concern about China’s so-called “routine tests.”

“We have concerns about what China is doing with hypersonic,” US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood told reporters in Geneva on Monday after a report that Beijing had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile.

“We just don’t know how we can defend ourselves against that kind of technology, neither China nor Russia,” he said, referring to the difficulty of missile defense systems in tracking high-speed weapons that can maneuver and evade shields.

Along with its space program, China’s expansion into hypersonic missile technology and other advanced fields has raised concerns as Beijing becomes increasingly assertive over its claims to seas and islands in the South China and East Seas. of China, and of large portions of territory throughout its disputed high. mountain border with India.

Japan to strengthen defenses against a ‘new threat’

Japan, one of China’s main regional rivals, said it would beef up its defenses against what it interpreted as a new Chinese offensive weapon.

On Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno called it a “new threat” that the mainstream team would have a hard time dealing with. He said Japan will step up its ability to detect, track and shoot down “any air threat.”

China appears to be rapidly pushing for the development of hypersonic nuclear weapons to gain strike capability that can break through missile defenses, Matsuno said.

He criticized China for increasing its defense spending, particularly on nuclear and missile capabilities, without explaining its intentions.

“China’s rapidly expanding and increasing military activity in the sea and airspace has become a major security concern for the region, including Japan and international society,” Matsuno said.

( Jowharwith AP, REUTERS)