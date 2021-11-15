China is silent on tennis star Peng Shuai despite growing concern abroad

China fell silent on Monday over growing concern over tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been heard from since he accused a powerful politician of sexual assault, the first time the #MeToo movement has hit the highest levels of the world. ruling Communist Party.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) on Sunday called for Peng’s claims to be “fully, fairly, transparently and uncensored investigated,” and current and former players have taken to social media to express their fear for safety. of the former doubles of Wimbledon and the French Open. champion.

When asked to respond to mounting questions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: “I have not heard of the issue you raised.”

He added that “this is not a diplomatic issue” and did not comment further on the fate of the former world number one doubles player.

Details of the allegations reported by Peng, made earlier this month that former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her, remain erased from China’s internet. Searches for their names on key portals come back empty.

Searches for his account on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform also did not return any results, although the account was still accessible via a direct web link.

China’s national tennis association did not respond to AFP requests for comment.

In his statement, WTA President Steve Simon said the events related to Peng were “of deep concern” and called for his claims to be “treated with the utmost seriousness”.

“Our absolute and unwavering priority is the health and safety of our players. We are speaking out so that justice can be done,” the statement said.

Chris Evert, the 18-time Grand Slam winner, became the highest-profile current or former tennis player to join the expressions of concern on social media that have led to the Twitter hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.

Evert called the situation “very disturbing.”

“I have known Peng since he was 14 years old; we should all be concerned; this is serious; where is he? Is he safe? Any information would be appreciated,” Evert tweeted.

Earlier this month, Peng, 35, wrote on social media that Zhang, who is in her 70s, “forced” her to have sex and said they had an on-and-off relationship that lasted for several years.

The Weibo post appeared to have been quickly removed and AFP was unable to verify the authenticity of the screenshots containing the allegation or to substantiate the claims made in them.

China’s online censors moved quickly to erase evidence of the reported allegations and Peng has not been heard from since.

