China launches second crew on six-month mission to space station

China on Saturday sent a three-person crew on a six-month mission aboard its space station that is planned to set a new record for the time Chinese astronauts spend in space as the country moves toward completion of the structure in orbit.

The Shenzhou-13 spacecraft carrying the three astronauts was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:25 am on Saturday (4225 GMT on Friday).

The docking with the Tianhe module is expected to be completed within the next six hours, beginning the mission that will continue the work of the first three-person crew that spent 90 days on board. Those crew members conducted two spacewalks and deployed a 33-foot (10-meter) mechanical arm before returning to Earth in mid-September.

The new crew includes two veterans of space travel. Pilot Zhai Zhigang, 55, and Wang Yaping, 41, the only woman on the mission, and Ye Guangfu, 41, who is making his first trip into space.

The crew was dismissed by a military band and supporters chanting “Ode to the Fatherland,” underscoring the weight of national pride invested in China’s space program that has advanced rapidly in recent years.

The crew’s scheduled activities include up to three spacewalks to install equipment in preparation for expanding the station, assessing living conditions in the module, and conducting experiments in space medicine and other fields.

China’s military-led space program plans to send multiple crews to the station over the next two years to make it fully functional. Shenzhou-13 is the fifth mission to the structure, including unmanned travel to deliver supplies.

When completed with the addition of two more modules, named Mengtian and Wentian, the station will weigh around 66 tons, a fraction of the size of the International Space Station, which launched its first module in 1998 and will weigh around 450 tons when completed. .

The two additional Chinese modules will be launched before the end of next year during the Shenzhou-14 crew’s stay, yet to be named.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday renewed its commitment to cooperate with other nations in the peaceful use of space.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian said that sending humans into space was a “common cause of mankind” and that China would “continue to expand the depth and breadth of international cooperation and exchanges” in manned space flight and “would positively contribute to the exploration of the mysteries of the universe. “

China was excluded from the International Space Station in large part due to objections by the United States about the secretive nature of the Chinese program and close military ties, prompting it to launch two experimental modules before starting on the permanent station.

US law requires congressional approval for contact between the US and Chinese space programs, but China is cooperating with space experts from countries such as France, Sweden, Russia and Italy. Chinese officials have said they hope to receive astronauts from other countries aboard the space station once it is fully functional.

China has launched seven manned missions with a total of 14 astronauts on board since 2003, when it became the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States to put a person in space on their own. Two Chinese astronauts have flown twice.

Along with its manned missions, China has expanded its work on lunar and Mars exploration, including placing a rover on the little-explored far side of the Moon and returning lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the decade. 1970.

This year, China also landed its Tianwen-1 space probe on Mars, whose accompanying Zhurong rover has been exploring for evidence of life on the red planet.

Other Chinese space programs require collecting land from an asteroid and bringing in additional lunar samples. China has also expressed its aspiration to put people on the moon and possibly build a scientific base there, although no timetable has been proposed for such projects. A top secret space plane is also reportedly being developed.

(AP)