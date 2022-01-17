China on Covid-19 high alert ahead of the lunar new year when Omicron reaches Beijing

Several Chinese cities were on high alert for covid-19 as the holiday season for the lunar year began on Monday, requiring travelers to report their travel days prior to arrival, as the Omicron variant reached more areas including Beijing.

Authorities have warned that the highly contagious Omicron increases the risk of covid-19 transmission when hundreds of millions of people travel around China for the lunar year on February 1.

Cities like Luoyang in central China and Jieyang in the south said on Sunday that travelers must report to communities, employers or hotels their travels three days before arrival.

The southwestern city of Yulin said on Saturday that those wishing to enter should complete an online form, including their health information and travel information, one day in advance.

Over the weekend, the capital Beijing and the Southern Technology Center Shenzhen each discovered a domestically transmitted Omicron case.

The possibility that the Omicron case in Beijing was infected by imported goods can not be ruled out, said Pang Xinghuo, an official at the city’s disease control authority, on Monday.

Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, said a local hospital had received nine Omicron infections, six of which are still being treated. He did not say when the infections came or why they had not been revealed earlier.

The city of Meizhou in Guangdong province found an Omicron infection linked to an outbreak in Zhuhai, state television reported on Monday.

To date, at least five provinces and municipalities have reported local Omicron infections, while 14 provincial areas have found the variant among travelers arriving from abroad.

The prelude to the Winter Olympics

China has not yet shown any clear signs of changing its guideline to quickly stop local infections, despite a high vaccination rate of 86.6%. The strategy has become extra urgent ahead of the Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing and neighboring Hebei province starting on February 4.

Many local authorities have already advised residents not to leave the city unnecessarily for travel during the holidays, while dozens of international and domestic flights have been canceled.

China’s air traffic controller said on Monday that it would cancel two flights from the United States due to the fall of covid-19, which would bring the total number of canceled flights this year from the country where Omicron is spreading to 76.

For Sunday, China reported 163 locally transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms, official data showed on Monday, up from 65 a day earlier.

Sunday’s increase in infections was mainly driven by more cases in the cities of Tianjin and Anyang, where Omicron has been found in local clusters.

Tianjin and Anyang reported slightly more than 600 local symptomatic infections from the current outbreaks, less than many clusters abroad, but the authorities there still have limited movement within cities and travel abroad.

( Jowharwith REUTERS)