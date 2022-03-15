China reported more than 5,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, an all-time high

China reported 5,280 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, more than double the previous day’s tally and the highest daily number since the start of the epidemic.

The northeastern province of Jilin was the hardest hit, with more than 3,000 cases recorded, according to the National Health Commission.

Since the coronavirus first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, China has successfully suppressed a large-scale outbreak with its strict “zero-Covid” strategy, which included strict lockdowns that confined huge sections of the population to their homes.

But Tuesday was the sixth consecutive day that more than 1,000 new cases were recorded in the world’s second largest economy.

At least 11 cities and counties nationwide have been closed due to the recent boom, including the southern tech hub of Shenzhen, home to 17 million people.

Hong Kong shares fell more than three percent on Tuesday, extending the previous day’s tech-backed defeat.

Flight tracking data showed that dozens of domestic flights were canceled at airports in Beijing and Shanghai on Tuesday morning.

The outbreak at Volkswagen Group plants in Jilin City, Changchun City, also prompted three sites to close Monday for at least three days, according to a spokesperson.

Various other cities, including Shanghai, closed some neighborhoods and buildings, as authorities sought to minimize disruption to daily life.

But health officials have warned of tighter restrictions on the way.

The governor of Jilin pledged to do his best to “achieve society zero COVID in a week” during an emergency meeting Monday night, state media reported.

Residents of Jilin, which borders North Korea, were banned from traveling in and around the province on Monday.

