China says the AUKUS alliance is on a “path of error and hazard” after the submarine deal was revealed

China warned on Tuesday that Australia, the UK and the US have been heading down a “path of error and hazard” after it revealed a deal for nuclear-powered submarines.

“The latest joint assertion by the US, the UK and Australia reveals that the three nations, for their very own geopolitical pursuits, utterly ignore the considerations of the worldwide neighborhood and are strolling an increasing number of down the trail of error and hazard,” mentioned overseas ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

Australia introduced on Monday that it could purchase as much as 5 US nuclear-powered submarines, then construct a brand new mannequin utilizing US and British know-how as a part of an bold plan to rally Western energy throughout the Asia-Pacific area towards a rising China.

US President Joe Biden has confirmed that Australia, which joined a newly fashioned alliance with Washington and London referred to as AUKUS 18 months in the past, won’t get nuclear weapons.

Nevertheless, buying nuclear-powered submarines places Australia within the elite membership and on the forefront of US-led efforts to fend off Chinese language navy enlargement.

Wang accused the three Western allies on Tuesday of instigating an arms race, saying the safety pact was “a typical case of Chilly Warfare mentality”.

Wang mentioned at a daily press convention that the sale of the submarines “poses a extreme nuclear proliferation threat and violates the objectives and targets of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.”

