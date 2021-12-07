China warns US will ‘pay the price’ for diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

China warned on Tuesday that the United States would “pay the price” for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns.

The United States’ measure, which failed to prevent the athletes from attending, comes after Washington spent months arguing over what position to take at the Games, starting in February next year, over what it has called “genocide. “China’s minority Uyghur.

The move sparked fierce opposition from Beijing, which threatened unspecified countermeasures, warning that the United States would “pay the price for its wrongdoing.”

“Stay tuned,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily press conference.

“The US attempt to interfere with the Beijing Winter Olympics out of ideological bias, based on lies and hearsay, will only expose (its) sinister intentions,” Zhao said.

“The Winter Olympics are not a stage for political spectacle and political manipulation,” he added, accusing the United States of “actions that interfere with and undermine the Beijing Winter Olympics.”

US officials to boycott Beijing Olympics over rights ‘atrocities’

But Washington’s move was welcomed by human rights groups and politicians in the US, where President Joe Biden has been under pressure to speak out against rights abuses in China.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration would not send diplomatic or official representation to the Games given China’s “genocide and ongoing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses”.

Sending an official representation would indicate that the Games were “as usual,” Psaki said. “And we just can’t do that.”

“The athletes on Team USA have our full support. We will support them 100 percent as we cheer on them from home.”

The International Olympic Committee called it a “purely political decision for each government, which the IOC, in its political neutrality, fully respects”.

The announcement “also makes it clear that the Olympics and the participation of athletes are beyond politics and we celebrate it,” said an IOC spokesman.

Russia, whose predecessor state, the USSR, was subjected to a total boycott of the Olympics by the United States in 1980 following the invasion of Afghanistan, criticized the decision.

“Our position is that the Olympics should be free of politics,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, but said it was positive that participants were not affected by the decision.

Diplomatic act of the tightrope

Relations between the United States and China reached a low point under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump with a massive trade war and an inflammatory debate about how the Covid-19 virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Biden has tried to reengage with Beijing, while at the same time focusing on strengthening traditional US alliances to counter China’s growing economic influence and military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

His administration has put Trump-era trade tariffs on China in place and continues to order naval patrols through sensitive international shipping lanes that Beijing is accused of trying to control.

But with Biden also emphasizing the need for dialogue, critics on the right say he is being too soft, making the impending Olympics a political tipping point.

Members of the U.S. team, their coaches, trainers and other personnel will continue to receive assistance from consular and diplomatic security, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

‘Powerful reprimand’

Activists say that at least one million Uighurs and other Turkish-speaking minorities, mostly Muslim, have been imprisoned in camps in Xinjiang, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilizing women and imposing forced labor.

Bob Menendez, chairman of the powerful US Senate foreign relations committee, welcomed the diplomatic boycott as “a powerful rebuke” of the “genocide in Xinjiang.”

Human Rights Watch called the Biden administration’s decision “crucial” but called for more accountability “for those responsible for these crimes and justice for the survivors.”

The Beijing Olympics have also been overshadowed by allegations of sexual assault made by former tennis star Peng Shuai against a senior retired Communist Party politician.

The three-time Olympian was not heard from for nearly three weeks before resurfacing, after her claims were quickly censored.

Just six months after the Tokyo Summer Games delayed by the pandemic, the Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to 20 in a “closed-loop” bubble due to Covid-19 restrictions.

On the streets of Beijing, residents told AFP that they did not agree with the US move.

“Sport is sport. How does it relate to politics? Also, should the United States set political standards? Does any standard you say become the de facto standard?” said a 72-year-old retired teacher, who gave her last name as Wang.

(AFP)