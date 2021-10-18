China’s economy slows as covid, energy crisis and struggling real estate take their toll

China’s economic growth fell more than expected in the third quarter, official data showed on Monday, as the real estate sector struggled with tougher policies and an energy crisis loomed.

After a rapid rebound from the coronavirus, the recovery in the world’s second-largest economy is losing steam, with gross domestic product growing 4.9 percent year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, citing a situation. national “unstable and uneven”. rebound.

The latest figure disappointed expectations of 5.0 percent growth forecast by analysts surveyed by AFP, and was three percentage points below the 7.9 percent expansion in the April-June period.

“We should note that the uncertainties in the current international environment are increasing and the national economic recovery remains unstable and uneven,” NBS spokesman Fu Linghui said on Monday.

But third-quarter GDP rose 0.2 percent over the previous three months, officials added.

Meanwhile, industrial production growth slowed further to 3.1 percent year-on-year in September.

“Growth was dragged down by a slowdown in real estate, recently amplified by the spill-over from the Evergrande tribulations,” said Louis Kuijs, director of Asia economics at Oxford Economics.

The struggles of real estate giant Evergrande, under a mountain of debt worth more than $ 300 billion, have been affecting sentiment among potential buyers.

Kuijs said there was an “additional blow in September” from electricity shortages and production cuts due to strict implementation of climate and safety targets by local governments.

He added that the damage was visible in the slowdown in industrial production.

Energy rationing in recent weeks, coupled with rising raw material costs and the government’s climate push, has led to a reduction in mining and manufacturing activity.

But retail sales rose as much as 4.4 percent, improving from 2.5 percent in August, with fewer virus containment measures in China, which has imposed quick local closures in a handful of cases.

The urban unemployment rate was 4.9 percent last month.

The Chinese government is trying to recalibrate the economy to one that is consumer-driven and away from investment and exports.

But officials currently have to walk a fine line between supporting growth and controlling inflation, with factory gate prices rising at their fastest rate in a quarter of a century.

Despite still strong foreign demand, factors such as extreme weather and virus outbreaks, as well as power shortages and a cooling housing market, have weighed on China’s economy, analysts said.

(AFP)