China’s high diplomat holds talks in Paris on the primary leg of his European tour

China’s high diplomat, Wang Yi, met French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, at first of his journey to Europe, amid renewed tensions between China and the US.

Macron met Wang, director of the bureau of the Central Committee for Overseas Affairs, behind closed doorways on the Elysee Palace on Wednesday. French Overseas Minister Catherine Colonna is anticipated to fulfill Wang in Paris later within the day.

The French capital is the primary cease on Wang’s tour of Europe. He may even journey within the coming days to Italy, Hungary, Russia and Germany. He’s anticipated to ship a speech on the Munich Safety Convention, which begins on Friday.

Wang’s week-long tour of Europe is seen as a part of China’s efforts to revive ties with European nations at a time when tensions are operating excessive between the world’s two largest economies — China and the US — following the US’ earlier capturing down of a suspected Chinese language spy balloon. Month.

43:02 Inflated tensions: What after the allegations of espionage between the US and China? © France 24 The journey comes amid China’s continued efforts to withstand Western stress on commerce, know-how, human rights and its claims to a big space of ​​the western Pacific. China’s refusal to sentence the invasion of Ukraine almost a yr in the past, and to hitch others in imposing sanctions on Russia because the conflict approaches a second yr, has additional strained relations with the West and fueled the rising divide with most of Europe.

In December, Wang defended what he stated was his nation’s impartial stance on the conflict in Ukraine and indicated that China would deepen relations with Russia in 2023.

Talking earlier than the journey, a Chinese language Overseas Ministry spokesperson stated Monday that Wang may have “in-depth strategic communication” geared toward “selling new developments in bilateral relations, enhancing strategic mutual belief between China and Europe, and exchanging views on main worldwide issues.”

(AP)