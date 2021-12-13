China’s SenseTime Postpones Hong Kong IPO After US Investment Ban.

Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime said on Monday it would postpone a planned $ 767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after the United States blacklisted it over human rights concerns in Xinjiang.

The U.S. Treasury announced the ban on Friday, saying that SenseTime’s facial recognition programs were designed in part to be used in Xinjiang against Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities, more than a million of whom have been incarcerated in camps. prisoners.

The announcement immediately cast a shadow over the company’s next Hong Kong listing, which was due to take place a week later.

On Monday, the company submitted a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone listing “to safeguard the interests of potential investors” while they weigh the impact of being blacklisted.

SenseTime said it “remains committed” to listing in Hong Kong soon and would fully reimburse those who had already invested.

US sanctions and blacklists can prevent individuals from obtaining US visas, block assets under US jurisdiction, and prevent targets from doing business with US individuals or entities, What excludes them from the US banking system.

A blacklist would make it nearly impossible for US investment banks that normally participate in Hong Kong’s listings to get involved, or for a US citizen to invest in the offering.

Washington says SenseTime is part of China’s “military-industrial complex.” It had already blacklisted the company by the US Department of Commerce in 2019 because its technology had been used for mass surveillance in Xinjiang.

SenseTime harshly criticized the latest blacklisting, saying in a statement over the weekend that it was “caught in the middle of geopolitical tension.”

“We strongly oppose the appointment and the allegations that have been made in connection with it. The allegations are unfounded and reflect a fundamental misperception of our Company,” the firm said.

