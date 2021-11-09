China’s Xi Jinping rewrites history to secure his political future

Leaders of the Communist Party of China are meeting this week to ratify a resolution on the ruling party’s “great achievements”, a move that will likely allow President Xi Jinping to secure an unprecedented third term and overturn the party’s last landmark resolution, passed. during the Deng. It was from Xiaoping.

Xi Jinping seeks to rewrite history. At a four-day conference of the powerful Communist Party Central Committee that began Monday, delegates are set to cement Xi’s status as one of China’s greats.

Around 400 senior members of the regime are meeting behind closed doors to discuss the text of a resolution that has not been made public. The document is likely to be a “reinterpretation of some recent events in Chinese history,” explained Marc Lanteigne, a China specialist at the Norwegian Arctic University, in an interview with FRANCE 24.

A political gathering to discuss the historical record may sound esoteric, but China’s academics say the stakes in the real world of the Nov. 8-11 conference cannot be overstated.

“It is an extremely important document because it will be only the third time in the party’s 100-year history that a Chinese leader has allowed himself to publish such a resolution,” said Olivia Cheung, from the University’s School of Oriental and African Studies. From london. (SOAS), in an interview with FRANCE 24.

In the footsteps of Mao and Deng

Before Xi, only two Chinese leaders, Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, dared to venture to rewrite the historical record.

Mao, the founder of communist China, used resolutions as a political weapon in 1945 to criticize the past actions of his opponents, who were already in detention.

The resolution solidified Mao’s absolute authority over the party.

Almost four decades later, in 1981, Deng Xiaoping dared to criticize the Cultural Revolution that Mao unleashed between 1966 and 1976. By accepting a ruinous chapter that crippled the economy, caused millions of deaths and destroyed thousands more lives, Deng put the bases of its political and economic reforms.

Revisions to the party’s traditional orthodoxy profoundly shaped the Chinese political and social landscape for decades to come. Analysts say this week’s resolution is likely to have a similar meaning.

Xi’s latest move does not surprise China’s academics. His political, and historical, ambitions were already clear at a 2017 party congress, when Xi had his “ideas” inscribed in party statutes alongside those of Mao and Deng, and again at the Party’s centennial celebrations. Communist in July.

Rising to the same stature as the icons of the past has become an obsession for the current president of China. Xi wants to create a Holy Trinity of Chinese leaders, allowing him to establish an ideological affiliation between himself and the other two great political figures in the history of communist China. “Therefore, there will now be a first political era, that of Mao Zedong’s revolution, followed by Deng Xiaoping’s second era of reforms. Xi Jinping would embody the third era, that of regime consolidation,” explained Jean-Pierre. They fit. a renowned China specialist at Hong Kong Baptist University, in a 2017 interview with FRANCE 24.

A history course for personal ambitions.

But the resolution is not solely aimed at consolidating Xi’s place in the country’s political history. It would also serve the Chinese president’s future plans “by giving legitimacy to his ambition for a third term,” Lanteigne explained.

This is a politically sensitive issue in China. Xi is expected to petition the next Party Congress, in 2022, to allow him to continue leading the country beyond the two five-year terms that have been the norm since Deng’s historic course correction.

One of the key points of the 1981 resolution, called the “de-maofication” resolution, was to limit presidential terms to prevent the development of a personality cult similar to that established by Mao.

This has become an ideological headache for Xi, who can hardly praise the merits of his illustrious predecessor as he opposes Deng’s reforms by running for a third term.

“Therefore, Xi Jinping’s landmark resolution is likely to revise the history of Deng Xiaoping’s reign by downplaying the importance of elements that could undermine his ambition to continue to rule,” Cheung said.

Xi’s history lesson is also likely to present certain recent events, such as the confrontation with the US or the Covid-19 crisis, in a threatening light to sell the idea “that this would not be the right time to change. from direction to risk “. to let power struggles weaken the party, “Lanteigne said.

Against ‘historical nihilism’

The new resolution should also be an opportunity for Xi to anchor his new political mantra – “common prosperity” – in the historical record, according to Lanteigne.

China’s recent economic history revolves around growth at all costs, even if it means increasing inequality. In a way, it is the opposite of the concept of “common prosperity”, which is based on more controlled growth accompanied by a more equitable distribution of wealth.

The party’s third landmark resolution “will try to show that the party has always had common prosperity as a priority, to give the impression that Xi Jinping is part of the continuity of Chinese political history and not a break with it,” Lanteigne said.

Ultimately, the new resolution must also become a shield against what Xi perceives as “one of the main threats to the party: ‘historical nihilism,'” Lanteigne explained.

Early in his first term, Xi declared war on “historical nihilism,” which he defined as any attempt to challenge the official narrative of important past events. Since its inception, the Communist Party has censored “wrong” versions of history, but neither Mao nor Deng used the term as often or as fervorly as the current leader of China.

The third landmark resolution to emerge after this week’s meeting will define the way history is taught in China, analysts say.

“It should serve as a standard for years to come, a standard from which one cannot deviate,” Cheung explained.

Lanteigne noted that Xi sees such ideological uniformity as key to stability.

“Xi Jinping believes that ‘historical nihilism’, that is, questioning the official narrative, is what accelerated the fall of the Soviet regime.”

This article has been translated from the original in French.