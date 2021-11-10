China’s Xi Jinping warns against returning to ‘Cold War era’ tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned against the return of Cold War-era tensions in Asia-Pacific, and urged greater cooperation in recovering from the pandemic and climate change.

Amid mounting tensions with the United States over Taiwan, partially offset by a surprise agreement between Beijing and Washington on climate, Xi said all countries in the region must work together on joint challenges.

“Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are destined to fail,” he told a virtual business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

“The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era.”

The Chinese leader called for a joint effort to close the “immunization gap” by making Covid-19 vaccines more accessible to developing countries.

“We must translate the consensus that vaccines are a global public good into concrete actions to ensure their fair and equitable distribution,” he said at the summit organized by New Zealand.

Xi said that countries should intensify cooperation in research, production, testing and mutual recognition of vaccines, “to emerge from the shadow of the pandemic and achieve a stable economic recovery at an early date.”

China said on Wednesday it had reached an understanding with the United States at a summit in Glasgow on climate change, a key area in which the Biden administration sees potential for cooperation.

Xi did not directly mention the US agreement, but said that “we can all embark on a path of low-carbon and green sustainable development.”

‘Green development’

“Together, we can usher in a future of green development,” he said.

“China will remain committed to promoting mutually beneficial cooperation and contribute to the economic development of the Asia-Pacific region.”

The global warming pact came ahead of expected virtual talks between Xi and US President Joe Biden, which are supposed to take place next week.

It also came at a time of growing tension in Asia-Pacific.

Beijing has stepped up military activities near Taiwan, an autonomous democracy claimed by China, with a record number of planes entering the island’s air defense identification zone in early October.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the United States would make sure Taiwan can defend itself to prevent anyone from “trying to disrupt the status quo by force.”

China also claims nearly the entire resource-rich South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in maritime trade pass annually, rejecting competitive claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

In that context, the United States, Great Britain and Australia announced in September that they had formed a new alliance, AUKUS, under which Australia will acquire nuclear-powered submarines using American technology.

Although delivery is years away and China was not specifically named, the announcement angered China and separately sparked a furious dispute with France, which saw its previously negotiated contract to sell conventional submarines to Australia shattered.

