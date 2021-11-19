Chinese retail giant Alibaba reports 81% drop in profits amid tech crackdown

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group said on Thursday that its profits for the latest quarter fell 81 percent as it struggled with the government’s crackdown on the country’s great tech champions.

Alibaba said earnings were 5.37 billion yuan ($ 833 million) for the July-September period, up from 28.77 billion yuan earned during the same period last year.

It did not cite any impact on operations from the crackdown, instead blaming the decline in earnings in large part on “increased investments in key strategic areas,” such as the lower-tier segments of its consumer markets and operations. international

However, its revenue for the period also slightly missed the forecasts of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News.

The Hangzhou-based company’s revenue, mainly generated by its core e-commerce operations, reached 200.7 billion yuan, an increase of 29 percent.

It forecast revenue growth of 20 to 23 percent for the full fiscal year 2022, down from the 27 percent that analysts had projected, Bloomberg said.

Alibaba’s earnings have been eagerly anticipated as an indicator of how one of the country’s highest-profile companies was doing under the government’s push to control big tech.

President and CEO Mark Schiefelbein, speaking after the earnings announcement, said Alibaba would continue to invest heavily in developing its businesses and show “perseverance.”

“Regardless of the challenges in the current macroeconomic environment, and with more and more players entering the industry, we remain very confident in our business strategy and our future,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Alibaba’s main e-commerce rival, JD.com, announced that it had fared even worse, posting a loss of 2.8 billion yuan.

Both companies have shares that are listed in the United States and Hong Kong.

The ruling Communist Party of China had previously relied on its tech giants to drive digital transformation in the country.

But it turned abruptly against the sector late last year as concerns mounted about its aggressive expansion, alleged monopolistic practices, and data security, paralleling a similar unease with tech companies in the United States and elsewhere. .

Alibaba was the first to feel the anger. Last year, the government bungled what would have been a world-record IPO by Alibaba’s finance arm, Ant Group, and in April fined Alibaba a record $ 2.78 billion for anti-competitive practices, which dragged Alibaba to an unusual loss earlier this year.

The government has also taken a number of other measures against major Chinese digital players, causing their share prices to drop.

Last week, gaming and messaging giant Tencent reported its slowest revenue growth since 2004. The government’s technological crackdown has also included measures to restrict minors’ playtime and slowed approvals of new titles in the largest gaming market in the world.

On Wednesday, Baidu reported a net loss as the government tightening appeared to have weakened prospects for its significant online marketing revenue.

Alibaba posted record sales on its platforms during its annual “Singles Day” shopping festival from Nov. 1-11, China’s response to the US’s “Black Friday” event, though it was much more low-key than in years. past due to government pressure to temper aggressive sales promotions and rampant consumerism.

Alibaba’s platforms recorded transactions worth more than $ 85 billion during the promotion, a new record, but the growth rate was well below that seen in recent years, as the company faces competition every Increased time from rivals like JD.com and Pinduoduo.

The Chinese government’s measures to restrict the sector have added to pessimism in technology stocks in global markets.

(AFP)