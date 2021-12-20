Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies alleging sexual assault, but WTA is not convinced

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied allegations that a senior Communist Party leader sexually assaulted her and insisted that she lives freely, in her first media interview since her allegations raised concerns for her safety.

However, the comments did not allay the concerns of the Women’s Tennis Association, which said on Monday it still had “significant concerns about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.”

In a post last month on China’s Weibo Twitter platform, Peng had alleged that former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, who is 70, forced her to have sex during an on-off relationship that lasted for several years.

In comments to Lianhe Zaobao, a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper, Peng denied making the accusation.

“I would like to emphasize a very important point: I have never said or written anything that accuses anyone of sexually assaulting me,” the 35-year-old said in a video apparently shot on a phone at a sporting event in Shanghai on Sunday.

“I would like to emphasize this point very clearly.”

The Weibo post was quickly removed from the Chinese website, but not before screenshots were posted on Twitter, sparking a worldwide outcry.

The former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion disappeared from public appearances for about three weeks.

The incident sparked international concern for his safety, including from the United Nations, the White House and other tennis stars.

In the Zaobao video, when asked about Weibo’s statement, Peng did not deny the post, but instead described it as a “private matter” about which people had “many misunderstandings.”

She did not elaborate.

In the video, a person is heard asking if he can move freely and if he has been under surveillance since he made the accusations.

Peng replied that she “has always been very free.”

The WTA said it was still not convinced of Peng’s well-being.

“We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into his allegation of sexual assault,” the organization said in an emailed statement to AFP.

The WTA has suspended all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, over concerns about Peng.

Very happy to see some of these prominent Chinese sports stars, in addition to Yao Ming and Peng Shuai, also Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and table tennis Wang Liqin, cheer on ice sports before @ Beijing2022

December 19, 2021

The latest video follows images of Peng released by Chinese state media, including some of her at a tennis tournament.

They also posted a screenshot of an email that Peng allegedly wrote to the Women’s Tennis Association saying “everything is fine.”

But that did little to ease concerns.

WTA boss Steve Simon said at the time that he was “having a hard time believing” Peng’s email and asked if she was really free to speak openly.

In the latest video, dressed in a red T-shirt and a dark jacket, both with “China” stamped on them, Peng told Zaobao that the email was legitimate and was written “entirely of my own free will.”

Hours earlier, unverified images posted online by a journalist affiliated with the Chinese state showed Peng speaking with Yao and two other Chinese sports figures: Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and retired table tennis player Wang Liqin.

In Peng’s original post in November, deleted after about 30 minutes, she allegedly accused Zhang of pressuring her to have sex and wrote that she was “very scared” and “kept crying.”

Peng reportedly claimed that they then continued to have a relationship, which continued until Zhang recently broke up.

Any discussion of Peng’s claims has been swiftly erased from China’s tightly controlled Internet, and the Foreign Ministry has said the case was being promoted “maliciously.”

