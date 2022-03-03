Civilians fleeing Kyiv face a complicated journey due to roadblocks and clashes

With the noose tightening around Kyiv, with large numbers of Russian troops arriving, civilians continue to flee the Ukrainian capital. Their journey is complicated by the fighting and slowed down by many roadblocks. Rob Parsons, Clovis Casale and Abdullah Malkawi of France 24 report from the ground.

“Please don’t shoot for security reasons because the enemy could use it to attack our post,” says a soldier at a roadblock.

“There are more people who want service than [can]The soldier who worked as a lawyer before the Russian invasion said… We received weapons, but they are not enough weapons to defend the local lands. His men were also civilians who took up arms.

Those who flee the capital are shocked, forced to leave everything behind.

There is no discrimination against Russians here, despite what Putin says – not on the basis of nationality, language or ethnicity. I’m half Russian, half Armenian and now the Russians want to kill me just because I love Ukraine, my country, ”said a woman fleeing the capital, crying.

